CLINTON
An Illinois woman has been charged with her fifth intoxicated-driving offense after a State Patrol trooper reported that she slid off the road into the median on Interstate 43 in Rock County.
Tanya J. Kotthaus, 52, of Machesney Park, Illinois, told the trooper that she was not hurt in the Jan. 13 incident, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Friday.
However, the trooper reported smelling intoxicants inside the car, which was in the median at mile marker 7. Kotthaus said she had three shots of alcohol before she left work, the complaint states.
She has previous OWI convictions from 2002, 2007, 2008 and 2011, according to the complaint.