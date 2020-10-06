JANESVILLE
An Illinois teenager pleaded guilty to an April robbery of a CVS Pharmacy in Janesville and was sentenced to five years of probation, court records show.
Steven F. Wheeler, 18, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to a count of robbery with use of force and party to battery, according to online court records.
Judge John Wood agreed to sentence Wheeler to five years of probation with one year of conditional jail time with work release only for RECAP, which stands for Rock County Education and Criminal Addictions Program. After completing that program, the judge ruled Wheeler can petition for full work release.
The case of another teen charged in the robbery, Jaheem M. Hammond-Fields, 17, of Beloit, is ongoing.
Wheeler and Hammond-Fields are accused of entering the CVS Pharmacy at 1700 Milton Ave. on April 15, attacking the clerk and taking $255 from the cash register, according to the criminal complaint.
Wheeler is scheduled for a restitution hearing at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 17.