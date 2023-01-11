JANESVILLE—A 29-year-old Illinois man was charged Monday in Rock County Court with stalking and four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after prosecutors say he followed a woman and several others from a Janesville bar to her east-side apartment complex and fired a gun during a confrontation early Saturday morning.
According to the complaint:
Janesville police were dispatched for a shots-fired complaint in the 700 block of Myrtle Way, Janesville. The reporting person left the scene of the firing and met police at a bar where he had been prior to the incident.
The reporting party said he and two friends had left the bar with two of the bartenders, who had invited them to an apartment on Myrtle Way to hang out after the bar closed. When the group left the bar and drove away in two cars, another Jeep followed them with its headlights off.
When the parties arrived at the apartment building, the two cars parked side by side so the bartenders could explain to the friends where to park. While they were stopped, the driver of the Jeep, identified as Joshua Rodriquez, 29, of McHenry, Illinois, parked behind the cars and exited his vehicle and approached with a gun in his hand, according to the complaint.
Rodriquez, who the friends recognized as someone who was also at the bar and who they thought knew one of the bartenders, “exchanged words” with that bartender, then pointed the gun at one of the men and told them to “get the f— out of here,” according to the complaint.
The driver sped away and said he heard a gunshot as he did and said he thought it was fired into the ground.
Investigating officers reviewed video footage from the bar and identified Rodriquez sitting at the bar, the complaint said. The bartender told officers she had met Rodriquez in October and that they spent time together as friends but that she told him she was not interested in a romantic relationship with him. She also said Rodriquez became “oddly possessive” of her and that he seemed to be following her and made vague threats when she would spend time with her child’s father, according to the complaint.
She also told police about other parts of her history with Rodriquez, which included her getting fired from a job in Illinois because of Rodriquez’s behavior; Rodriquez badgering her to let him drive her home, which is how he learned where she lived; him accessing the secure apartment complex uninvited; and him insisting she give him a key to her apartment, according to the complaint.
The night of the reported shots-fired incident, the bartender said she thought Rodriquez had left and that he would be gone when she and the men left the bar. She said she thought Rodriquez was trying to scare the men by firing the gun and that after he did so, she quickly entered her garage and shut the door. She said Rodriquez then started to repeatedly call her phone and that when she finally answered one of the calls, he demanded he meet her in Illinois “or else,” the complaint said.
As police interviewed the bartender, she was still receiving calls from Rodriquez. She answered one of the calls at the end of the interview, and police asked him to explain what happened and to stop calling, but he hung up. Officers saw the woman’s call log was filled with calls from Rodriquez, according to the complaint.
Detectives pinged Rodriquez’s cellphone and discovered he was in Illinois. Police arranged a search of his home, where Rodriquez’s wife said he seemed upset and nervous. Police found ammunition for handguns and an AR platform rifle and an empty case for a Glock firearm, which was not found inside the home.
The charges Rodriquez faces include penalties of up to $110,000 in fines and/or 53½ years in prison.