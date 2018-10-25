EDGERTON
An Illinois man was charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving in Rock County Court this week after his arrest Oct. 11.
Paul R. Powers, 52, of Alsip, Illinois, also was charged with failure to install an ignition interlock device, a court-ordered device that keeps a person who has been drinking from starting a car.
Powers was arrested after employees at the Piggly Wiggly store told an Edgerton police officer that Powers appeared to be intoxicated, according to the criminal complaint.
Powers was released on a signature bond after his initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered not to drink or drive until the case is completed.
