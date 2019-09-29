ELKHORN

Walworth County prosecutors charged an Illinois man with fourth-offense intoxicated driving for an incident from February 2018.

Lucas A. Ruckoldt, 28, of Wonder Lake, Illinois, was charged Sept. 13 with driving while intoxicated and with a revoked license in the village of Walworth, according to the criminal complaint.

Walworth police reported seeing a beer bottle in his car.

Ruckoldt, who was not supposed to drive with more than a 0.02 blood-alcohol concentration, tested for a 0.144, the complaint states.

Ruckoldt has previous OWI convictions for violations in 2009, 2012 and 2016, according to the complaint.