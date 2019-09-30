JANESVILLE

The family and friends of the man killed in a hit-and-run accident last week let out a collective gasp as an attorney read the details of his death in court Monday.

Michael L. Bacon, 59, Whitewater, was run over by a semitrailer truck while riding his motorcycle, said Assistant District Attorney Jodi Dabson Bollendorf.

Bacon died almost instantly, Dabson Bollendorf said.

A family member sobbed harder through her hands covering her tear-soaked face.

UPDATE: Authorities identify Whitewater man killed in Janesville hit-and-run Rock County authorities tracked down the truck driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Janesville, and the Illinois man turned himself in Wednesday night, a Rock County sheriff’s official said.

Branko Jovanovic, 29, of Lyons, Illinois, was charged Monday with hit and run resulting in death and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. He was ordered held on a $100,000 cash bond per Bollendorf's request.

Jovanovic also was cited for failing to stop at a red light, according to court documents.

The crash happened at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 11 near the Interstate 90/39 ramp.

Witnesses said Bacon was driving a motorcycle onto Highway 11 off the Interstate ramp when the semi, which was westbound on Highway 11, ran a traffic light and hit the motorcyclist, according to court documents.

Dabson Bollendorf said the state requested the six-figure bond because Jovanovic is a "flight risk." She requested the bond forbid Jovanovic from operating a vehicle if released.

Jovanovic fled the scene of the accident. A witness saw him pull over to the side of the road twice on Highway 11, but he never got out of the truck, Dabson Bollendorf said.

She argued Jovanovic, who was born in Serbia, might have ties to people outside of the country and might leave the United States before his next court appearance if released.

The night of the accident, Jovanovic turned himself into authorities after first driving to Illinois and speaking to a lawyer.

Attorney Matthew Lanta said Jovanovic has family in Illinois and Milwaukee, which would compel him to stay nearby between court appearances.

Lanta argued Jovanovic deserved a "reasonable" bond at $10,000 because he has no criminal history and is a United States citizen.

Court Commissioner Larry Barton said he would have been more inclined to side with Lanta if Jovanovic had stopped at the scene of the accident.

The criminal complaint states Jovanovic was set to make a delivery to the Dollar General Distribution Center on Janesville's south side at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The accident happened at about 8:08 a.m.

Dollar General records indicate the distribution center refused a delivery at 8:18 a.m. because it was late.

Dabson Bollendorf speculated the late delivery as a reason for Jovanovic running the red light and subsequently colliding with Bacon's motorcycle.

Jovanovic's next court appearance is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.