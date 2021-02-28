An Illinois man was arrested Sunday morning after a traffic collision on Interstate 90/39 near the Humes Road exit in Janesville, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release.
Ronald L. Brown, 34, of Rockford, Illinois, was arrested at about 6:04 a.m. Sunday for fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after state troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Interstate, according to the release.
Officers found Brown near the crash scene and arrested him after conducting standard field sobriety tests, according to the release.