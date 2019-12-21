JANESVILLE

An Illinois man was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol troopers Friday night on a charge of intoxicated driving, fourth offense.

Daniel Quinn, 57, of Oak Lawn, Illinois, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.

Troopers stopped Quinn at 7:50 p.m. Friday near mile marker 169 on Interstate 90/39 in Janesville, according to the release.

Quinn was stopped for speeding, and officers reported smelling intoxicants during the stop, according to the release.