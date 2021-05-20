BELOIT
An Orangeville, Illinois, man accused of driving through the Downtown Beloit Holiday Lighted Parade in November 2019 is wanted and on the run from authorities after he failed to appear in court, according to Rock County Court records.
Curtis L. Metz, 40, is charged with five counts of recklessly endangering safety, fifth-offense intoxicated driving and fleeing an officer from when he allegedly fled from police through the parade Nov. 29, 2019.
Metz pleaded not guilty to all counts in the case Jan. 27, 2020.
Court records show that Metz failed to appear for an Oct. 8 court date, and Rock County Judge John Wood ordered a bench warrant be issued for Metz’s arrest.
As of Wednesday, Metz is not in police custody, according to the Beloit Police Department.
As previously reported by Adams Publishing Group, Metz was asked by officers to step out of his vehicle after police noticed signs of possible impairment, with Metz briefly stopping at Grand Avenue and Short Street before fleeing. Police estimated there were between 1,000 and 2,000 people along the parade route on Grand Avenue in downtown Beloit.
Bystanders cited in the criminal complaint said Metz came within inches of striking a group of young children who were attempting to get candy from the floats.
Metz drove his truck into the barricade near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Fourth Street before speeding at around 45 mph down West Grand Avenue. Even after Beloit police deployed stop sticks to stop the vehicle, he continued to flee and was later taken into custody after his truck was pinned between several trees on Prairie Road.