JANESVILLE
A Chicago man walked into banks in Janesville and Beloit in 2017 and 2018 and made off with $23,100.
A criminal complaint indicates Paul Pupa, 54, is suspected of doing the same thing in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri—using some else’s identity to withdraw money.
Pupa was charged in Rock County Court last month with three counts of identity theft for financial gain.
Medical providers were the victims in the local cases, police said.
The first local case began Nov. 21, 2017, when a man described as in his mid-50s with a thin mustache, glasses, medium height and possibly salt-and-pepper black hair entered a Beloit bank and used the Illinois driver’s license of a person connected to RMH Pathologists of Rockford, Illinois, according to the complaint.
The man withdrew $7,500.
About 30 minutes later, the same man entered the Janesville branch of the same bank and withdrew the same amount, according to the complaint.
The victim told Janesville police that other frauds had occurred in Rockford.
Police in Clayton, Missouri, identified a photo of the suspect as Pupa and said law enforcement throughout Iowa and Illinois had experienced similar incidents, according to the complaint.
A second theft occurred Jan. 22, 2018, from a Janesville credit union, when someone presenting the ID of a medical doctor in Effingham, Illinois, withdrew $4,100 in cash and had a check made for the same amount.
The thief later cashed the check at the Beloit branch of the same credit union, according to the complaint.
Lt. Charles Aagaard of the Janesville police detectives said investigators don’t know how Pupa got access to the identity documents of the two victims.
The complaint indicates Pupa was arrested in Illinois at one point, but it’s not clear if he is in custody anywhere. He has not appeared in Rock County Court.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse