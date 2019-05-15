ELKHORN

A Walworth County judge has sentenced a Milton man to five years in prison for trying to meet an underage girl for sex, an effort that entangled him in a police sting operation.

Allen J. Sorenson said “I was wrong” at his May 3 sentencing, according to a hearing transcript. He also was sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision after pleading guilty March 5 to trafficking a child, which in this context means attempting to solicit a child for a sex act.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors said Sorenson, 32, of 53½ N. Janesville St., on Nov. 1 responded to an ad that appeared to feature a 14- or 15-year-old girl.

Sorenson’s attorney, David Malkus, disputed that. He said the ad was for a 22-year-old girl who later said in text messages (sent by an officer) that she was 15.

“It’s not accurate to say it was an advertisement for a teenager,” Malkus said, later acknowledging his client admitted wrongdoing for still going forward with the meetup.

Assistant District Attorney Timothy Suha said learning the girl was 15 “did not dissuade him.”

Suha said there were two other incidents in which Sorenson, when he was about 17 and 20, had sex with underage girls—although he was never charged. Malkus said his client should not be sentenced for uncharged crimes.

Sorenson’s mother, brother and girlfriend spoke at the sentencing. They said he was a good, caring person who was always willing to help others.

Malkus also said his client has a strong character. He described an incident when Sorenson raised money in Elkhorn for a child who was dying of cancer.

Malkus said Sorenson, who had worked at Generac for three years, was passed over for a promotion on the day of the incident, according to the transcript. He used drugs that day, too.

A presentence investigation stated that Sorenson was a victim of sexual and physical abuse when he was younger.

During the hearing, Sorenson apologized and said he would like to help raise his kids.

Still, Judge Phillip Koss ruled Sorenson, who already has 184 days of time served, will have to register as a sex offender. He cannot have contact with juveniles unless it’s authorized by an agent and the child’s parent.