ELKHORN
A town of Delavan man charged Thursday with first-degree intentional homicide stabbed his wife more than 20 times and is facing life in prison, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
The district attorney charged Robert J. Scott, 56, with fatally stabbing his wife, Rochelle R. Scott, 58, on Sunday at their home at 4003 S. Channel Drive. Records show Rochelle filed for divorce Dec. 20.
“I just murdered my wife,” Robert said in a 911 call, according to the complaint. He also said, “I stabbed her,” and “She’s dead.”
A conviction on the homicide charge means life in prison.
At about 10:36 a.m. Sunday, town of Delavan police found Robert standing in the driveway while Rochelle was dead from stab wounds, her body inside the house, the complaint states.
The 911 call shows Robert said in advance he would be waiting in the driveway.
“I won’t be any problem,” he said, according to the complaint. “I’ll be unarmed.”
When police arrived, they ordered Robert to the ground and placed him in handcuffs, according to the complaint. Robert told police Rochelle was, “Inside on the left.”
“She’s already gone,” he said.
Rochelle looked as if she had been dressed for bed, according to the complaint. There was a lot of blood on her and on the bed, and police said they found a bloody butcher knife in the kitchen sink.
An autopsy shows the stab wounds were to Rochelle’s upper body. Several of the wounds would have been fatal, and some of her ribs were broken from the force of the stab wounds, according to the complaint.
A risk assessment filed with the court says Robert is retired, has a history of drug abuse and does not have a pattern of convictions for violent behavior.
Judge Phillip Koss on Monday ordered Robert held on a $1 million cash bond.
Robert appeared in court Thursday via video from the Walworth County Jail. He did not have a lawyer, and said he wanted to file a petition to have Koss appoint one for him.
Robert is due back in court at 1:15 p.m. Friday.
This story was updated at 3:50 p.m. Thursday.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse