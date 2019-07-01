JANESVILLE

A homeless man who has been camping on or near the Monterey Bridge since March has returned to the area after police took his camping gear and other possessions last week.

“We feel like we have exhausted everything we can think of to this point, so the plan is to have contact with him daily and continue offering services,” Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan said Monday.

Sheridan said police could take the man to jail for violating an ordinance prohibiting camping in city parks, but he likely would be released the next day for the minor offense.

Sheridan said courts probably will issue arrest warrants in about two weeks because the man has not paid his fines for city ordinance violations issued this spring.

The so-called arrest warrant commitments would require him to pay his fines or go to jail.

“Is jail the best option for him? Probably not. That’s why we’re hoping he’ll start using some of these resources that are available for him locally,” Sheridan said.

Police could take action, such as an involuntary commitment to a treatment facility, if the man was a danger to himself or others, but that does not seem to be the case, Sheridan said.

“We definitely want to help him, but we can’t force him, and we’re left with enforcing what we’ve got and hoping he has a change of heart,” Sheridan said.

In a detailed email, Sgt. Ben Thompson of the department’s Homeless Outreach Team described steps taken since March 16, when the man was first cited for camping on a sidewalk in the middle of Monterey Bridge.

Police contacted the man 39 times between then and last Wednesday, most of those because of complaints about his presence or calls from people concerned for his welfare, Thompson wrote.

Police issued seven tickets for city ordinance violations during that time, six for camping on public property and one citation for littering, Thompson said.

Sheridan said such citations are normally enough to stop people from violating city ordinances. Not in this case.

The homeless outreach group, comprising police and social-service agencies, has contacted the man seven times with offers of help, the first on April 9, Thompson wrote.

Police learned the 34-year-old was receiving Social Security benefits that had been stopped because he needed to update some information, Thompson said.

A team member from the nonprofit ECHO arranged for temporary shelter until the man made arrangements with Social Security, but the man declined the help and continued to do so in follow-up contacts, Thompson said.

Thompson said he contacted the city attorney’s office in May about taking possession of man’s property if he continued to camp on the bridge.

“The removal of a homeless encampment is a widely accepted practice with police departments across the country. We have also done this in the past with encampments found in more remote areas of the city,” Thompson wrote.

The city attorney’s office agreed, and on May 9, Thompson told the man he had 48 hours to move from the bridge or lose his belongings.

Thompson said he returned May 12 and told the man to leave or police would take his belongings, and he left the bridge, leaving behind “the equivalent of three bags of garbage that we subsequently picked up.”

The man then moved to a grassy, mowed spot near the west side of the bridge in Monterey Park.

Thompson said he told the man May 30 to leave the park or lose his belongings.

Thursday, police took most of his belongings, leaving him a backpack that he asked to keep.

All these actions were “carefully evaluated to balance the needs of both the community, and (the homeless man),” Thompson wrote. “The decision we arrived at is that members of the community have an expectation that they can walk down a sidewalk without (the man) blocking it as he is sleeping. Citizens should be able to visit a park without finding (the man) living in it. And citizens should be able to drive down the road without seeing (him) living in a park.”

Thompson said he understands people wanting to help a homeless man, but the man has resources he chooses not to use.

Thompson said he encourages those who want to help to donate to nonprofit organizations such as ECHO, the GIFTS Men’s Shelter, the House of Mercy shelter, the Salvation Army or the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness.

“These organizations do an excellent job of supporting, and assisting those whom are experiencing homelessness in our community,” Thompson said.

Monday, the man was sitting near the city bike trail in Monterey Park, farther away from Center Avenue than last week. He again declined to discuss the matter with a Gazette reporter.