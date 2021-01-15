JANESVILLE
A Rock County judge chose to order prison Friday for a Serbian man who was living in Illinois when in 2019 he fatally struck a Whitewater man, but the judge agreed that the tragic incident was out of character.
Branko Jovanovic ran over Michael L. Bacon, 59, the Whitewater man who died at the interchange at Interstate 90/39 and Highway 11/Avalon Road. Jovanovic then fled the scene after the Sept. 25, 2019 crash before eventually turning himself in.
Judge Karl Hanson sentenced the Serbian man, who moved to the United States after his father’s death in order to provide for his family, to four years and three months in prison, along with eight years of extended supervision.
Jovanovic, 30, of Lyons, Illinois, pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to hit-and-run involving death. As part of an agreement, a less severe charge of homicide by negligent driving was dismissed and read into the record.
Family members and loves ones for both Bacon and Jovanovic spoke about the men they knew and know, how this tragedy affected them and whether or not they are willing to forgive Jovanovic.
This story will be updated with further scenes from the emotional sentencing hearing Friday.