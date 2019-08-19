BELOIT

A Janesville man was arrested after hitting a Beloit house and two vehicles early Sunday morning, according to a Beloit police Facebook post.

Officers found Thomas D. Weidner, 26, of Janesville reversing his vehicle from a fenced patio area at about 3:52 a.m. near the 1700 block of St. Lawrence Avenue, according to the post.

Weidner almost struck a patrol car while reversing before fleeing on St. Lawrence Avenue. Police pursued Weidner for two blocks and attempted a vehicle stop before calling off the pursuit. Seconds later, officers spotted Weidner driving erratically and swerving on the road, according to the post.

Town of Beloit police set up stop sticks near Newark and McKinley roads. Weidner drove through the stop sticks. He continued to flee down Afton Road reaching 100 mph, according to the post.

As the vehicle entered the Janesville area, Rock County sheriff's deputies set up stop sticks at the 500 block of South Washington Street.

Weidner was arrested with help from a sheriff's office police dog as he tried to flee on foot. He was shot with a Taser before being taken into custody, according to the post.

Weidner was arrested suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated, hit and run to property, hit and run to unattended vehicle, operating while suspended and felony fleeing.