MILTON

A high speed chase ended in a Fort Atkinson man’s first OWI arrest Thursday night, according to Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated man knocking on a resident’s door at 11:20 p.m. Thursday at the 700 block of East L-J Townline Road.

Deputies spoke with Philip Luebke III, 33, at the residence. Luebke then got into his 2014 GMC Sierra truck, drove through the yard and onto the road. A deputy located Luebke unconscious and unresponsive at the intersection of L-J Townline Road and Vickerman Road, according to the release.

Luebke woke up after several minutes. He refused to obey the deputy’s commands and fled at a high speed. The pursuit lasted about five minutes and reached speeds up to 105 mph, according to the release.

Eventually, Luebke stopped in the middle of the road and exited his vehicle. He became combative, which forced deputies to use a Taser before taking Leubke into custody, according to the news release.

He was taken to Rock County Jail where he submitted to a field sobriety test, according to the release.

Luebke was arrested on charges of first offense operating while intoxicated, felony fleeing an officer and resisting arrest.