JANESVILLE
A man charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving in Rock County Court on Wednesday was intoxicated with heroin, according to a criminal complaint.
Dustin C. Teubert, 37, of 2133 Adel St., Janesville, was also charged with hit-and-run and four counts of bail jumping after an incident Sunday night, according to a criminal complaint.
Janesville police were called to the scene of a crash at Main and Milwaukee streets and heard from witnesses that a car had been swerving through traffic at about 50 mph before the crash, according to the criminal complaint.
A mother and daughter had just gotten into their vehicle when Teubert’s car hit them, according to the complaint. Teubert also hit a parked car as he left the scene, police reported.
Police later found Teubert at his home on the city’s south side. They found no blood-alcohol content in a breath test, but he kept falling asleep and eventually admitted he had injected heroin, according to the complaint.
