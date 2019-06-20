JANESVILLE

A Janesville couple were charged in Rock County Court with child neglect Thursday after police found heroin, needles and other paraphernalia in a residence where two children live.

Jacob E. Grigsby, 38, of 1618 Gartland Ave., and Patricia M. Preston—who also is known by the last name Grigsby—age 36, of 702 S. Washington St., were both charged Thursday with child neglect, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police accompanied a Child Protective Services worker to Preston’s residence Wednesday to check out a complaint that two children under age 10 were living in a place where heroin was used, according to the criminal complaint.

Police found needles, a cooking dish with heroin residue and other paraphernalia in the bathroom where children could easily find them, according to the complaint.

More paraphernalia and heroin were found elsewhere in the house.

Preston and Grigsby were released on signature bonds after their court appearances Thursday. They were ordered to have no contact with the children except when approved by Child Protective Services and no contact with each other except as approved by CPS for joint parenting.