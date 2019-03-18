JANESVILLE

A man who grew marijuana in his house was sentenced to three years of probation in Rock County Court on Monday.

Shane P.V. Halbach, 35, of 8121 W. Mill St., Hanover, pleaded guilty to manufacture/deliver marijuana.

As part of a plea deal, charges of running a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Assistant District Attorney Richard Sullivan said Halbach had a minimal prior record that included two convictions for burglary, the last one in 2015.

Sullivan said Halbach’s operation was more sophisticated than someone growing a few plants in a closet, but he said it appeared he invested the sales proceeds into more growing, and much of the product was for his own use.

Sullivan noted the plea deal leaves open the possibility of a maximum sentence of three years in prison and three years of supervision if Halbach violates probation.

Defense attorney David Bolles said Halbach did not earn a lot of money with the grow operation, living in a modest house and driving a modest car, and that he grew the weed to maintain his habit, which he now has forsworn.

Sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 24 found 11 large marijuana plants and some immature plants in Halbach’s house, according to the criminal complaint.

Judge Karl Hanson accepted the plea agreement. He said that although the nation is debating the future of marijuana as an illegal drug, “the bottom line is, in the society we exist in right now, it’s illegal.”

Probation is an opportunity to test whether Halbach is sincere in his expressed willingness to change, Hanson said.

The cases of two others arrested in the same case continue.

Shane’s brother, Frederick J. Halbach, 25, and Samantha A. Jordan, 27, both of 8124 W. Mill St., both face similar charges after evidence of processing was found in their house, according to their criminal complaints.

Motions to suppress evidence have been filed in Frederick’s and Jordan’s cases, arguing that while investigators had a search warrant for Shane’s house, they should have had one for the nearby second residence.