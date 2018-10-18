TOWN OF JANESVILLE
A handcuffed suspect who jumped out a window at the Rock County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon caused a school lockdown before being taken into custody two hours later.
Quantrell Dylan Schwartzlow, 17, of 408 W. Beloit St., Orfordville, had been arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree sexual assault, strangulation, suffocation and battery, Sheriff Robert Spoden said.
A detective left Schwartzlow alone in an unsecured interrogation room to retrieve items for the interrogation, Spoden said.
After the detective left, Schwartzlow jumped out a second-story window and fled on foot while handcuffed in front of his body at 12:18 p.m., Spoden said.
Police two hours later found Schwartzlow approaching his girlfriend's house at 709 Yuba St., Janesville and took him into custody without incident at about 3:45 p.m., Spoden said.
The jail is 2.57 miles from the residence Schwartzlow was found at.
The sheriff's office had asked police to station officers at Schwartzlow's girlfriend's house, Schwartzlow's house in Orfordville and the victim's house, Spoden said.
Consolidated Elementary School was placed on non-emergency lockdown at 12:55 p.m. Thursday after reports of Schwartzlow's escape, according to an alert on the Milton School District's website.
The school district was notified by the Rock County Sheriff's Office that an inmate had escaped from the Rock County Jail and recommended the school be put into a non-emergency lockdown as a precautionary measure, according to the alert.
The school is 1.5 miles northwest of the jail.
The district followed the sheriff's office's recommendation and put the school on non-emergency lockdown for the remainder of the school day, according to the alert.
A non-emergency lockdown consists of no outdoor recess and classroom doors staying closed. Bathroom breaks and hallway transports are supervised, according to the alert.
The school day continued as normal, according to the alert.
The sheriff's office sent deputies to the school during dismissal time, and children who are bused were delivered directly to their homes, according to the alert.
Spoden said the sheriff's office will examine what happened to determine if any operational issues led to Schwartzlow's escape.
Schwartzlow was transported to the Rock County Jail.
