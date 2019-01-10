JANESVILLE
It might not have been a hammer attack.
A Janesville woman was hit in the mouth and lost teeth in an incident Tuesday night, but who hit her and with what is not clear, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Some new details of the incident emerged in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday as one of the participants, Tasha M. Sanger, appeared in Rock County Court.
Sanger, 35, of 399 Edgerton Road No. 3, Edgerton, hit Samantha J. Guinter, 28, of 91 Falling Creek Circle, Janesville, in what a witness described “a good, old-fashioned fist fight” at Guinter’s residence, according to one witness quoted in the criminal complaint.
The complaint also says Guinter appeared to be missing teeth and was treated at a hospital.
Guinter told police Sanger hit her in the face with a hammer, according to the complaint, but Assistant District Attorney Anne Nack told The Gazette conflicting stories about how Guinter was injured raised doubts as to whether Sanger was the assailant.
Guinter and her boyfriend, Sergio Maciel 27, of 91 Falling Creek Circle, were intoxicated Tuesday, which likely also led to confusion about what happened, Nack said.
A hammer was found at the house, but there was no blood on it, according to the complaint.
One witness said Guinter at one point took a hammer and broke lights in a ceiling fan, according to the complaint.
Two windows and a mirror also were broken in the melee, according to the complaint.
Sanger denied she was even in the residence, although others said she was there, according to the complaint.
Sanger was charged Wednesday with identity theft/avoidance because she gave police someone else’s name, apparently to avoid being arrested on an outstanding warrant, the complaint indicates.
Sanger, Maciel and Guinter, were among those arrested after the fight and a subsequent traffic accident as some participants left the residence, the complaint confirms.
Maciel appeared in court Wednesday on a bench warrant for failing to appear in a 2018 case in which he was charged with party to retail theft. He was held on a $100 cash bond.
Sanger was held on a $500 cash bond in the identity-theft case.
Defense attorney Kelly Mattingly said Sanger has been homeless from time to time, and that’s one factor in her failure to appear in court on previous cases—she had three outstanding bench warrants.
The fight at 91 Falling Creek Circle started after Maciel and Guinter “started making fun” of a juvenile in the residence. That led to Sanger and several others coming to the residence to confront Maciel and Gunter, according to the complaint.
