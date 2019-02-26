EDGERTON

Police and the Dane County bomb squad raided an Edgerton residence, apparently on Monday night, and seized guns and fireworks, according to a police Facebook post.

Edgerton police had received information that a person on probation who had been posting photos of firearms on Facebook, which led to the raid on Mechanic Street, according to the post.

The police statement said “several firearms and some pyrotechnics/fireworks” were located and one person was taken into custody on a probation warrant and held at the Rock County Jail. The person was not identified.

“All items were secured, and there is no threat or danger to the community,” according to the statement, which said the investigation is ongoing.

The post did not specify when the raid occurred, but one news outlet said residents reported it Monday night.

Police had not responded to a call from The Gazette as of 9:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents and state probation and parole agents also were involved, according to the statement.

This story will be updated.

