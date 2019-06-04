JANESVILLE

A rural Milton man whose driving led to the death of his passenger last year has pleaded guilty in Rock County Court.

Skylair A. Buckham, 22, of 4807 E. Milton-Harmony Townline Road, pleaded guilty to homicide by driving with a controlled substance in his blood and hit-and-run resulting in death.

A charge of homicide by intoxicated driving was dropped earlier in the case.

Judge Karl Hanson set sentencing for Aug. 8.

Buckham’s car went off the road and hit a tree in the early morning hours of March 31, 2018.

Passenger Lukas A. Christofferson, 19, of Stoughton, died 12 days later.

Buckham was not at the crash site when deputies arrived, but they found him later that morning at a friend’s home in Monroe, according to the criminal complaint.

Buckham told deputies he and Christofferson were at a party in Brodhead and that Buckham had been drinking and smoking marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

Marijuana, smoking materials and a half-full bottle of beer were found in the car.