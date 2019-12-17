JANESVILLE

A town of Albion man accused in the drunken-driving driving death of a woman Aug. 4 pleaded guilty in Rock County Court on Tuesday.

Daniel B. Good, 42, of 677 Hillside Road, Edgerton, pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated driving and injury by intoxicated driving.

The charges carry a maximum combined sentence of 52½ years in the prison system.

As part of a plea agreement, a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving was dismissed.

Good had been drinking before he drove a pickup truck through a stop sign at the intersection of highways 213 and 59 in the town of Magnolia and crashed into an SUV on the night of Aug. 4.

The crash killed Maria Mata de Mendoza of Madison and seriously injured a female passenger.

A pre-sentence investigation will be completed. Sentencing was set for Feb. 27.