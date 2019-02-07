01STOCK_HANDCUFFS1

GENOA CITY

Police seized about 4 ounces of methamphetamine at a Genoa City home early Wednesday, Genoa City police announced on Facebook.

Police also said they arrested one man and two women at the home in the 800 block of Carter Street, but they did not name who they arrested or include the exact address.

Genoa City Police Chief Joseph Balog could not immediately be reached Thursday.

Police executed the search warrant at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

In a statement, police said they arrested the man on charges of possessing a firearm as a felon, possession with intent to deliver meth and running a drug house. Other charges are pending.

The two women were arrested on charges of running a drug house, possession with intent to deliver (the statement does not specify the substance), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, according to the statement.

Officials took five children to child protective services—two of whom were at the home Wednesday morning and three who were at school, according to the statement.

The 4.032 ounces of seized meth was worth about $6,000, according to the statement. Police also reported seizing one handgun and “various items of drug paraphernalia.”

