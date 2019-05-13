GENOA CITY

A Genoa City man already facing a methamphetamine charge “eluded” police in the Lake Geneva Home Depot parking lot Monday night, and police are asking the public’s help in finding him.

Modesto J. Esparza, 41, also is facing a charge of possessing a firearm as an out-of-state felon after a February arrest, so Genoa City police said in a Facebook post Monday that the public should not approach or attempt to apprehend Esparza. They should instead call police.

Esparza was part of what authorities said could have been the largest meth bust in Walworth County history.

In an update to the Facebook post later Monday night, police said Esparza, "was last seen at the Lake Geneva Mobil and possibly (is) still in the Lake Geneva/Pell Lake area."

On Monday, local and federal law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in Genoa City, where “multiple people inside the residence were taken into custody for possession of class 1 narcotics and felony bail jumping,” the post states, Those taken into custody were not named.

The post the search occurred at the same residence, 842 N. Carter St., where police on Feb. 6 said they found 4.02 ounces of meth.

On Monday, after police learned their “primary suspect” (Esparza) was not at the residence, Esparza later returned but got away from police in the Home Depot parking lot, according to the post.