ELKHORN

A Genoa City man has pleaded guilty to using a GoPro camera to film a woman he knows in her bathroom in September, court records show.

Bryan M. Thompson, 36, of N1329 Hillside Blvd., pleaded guilty Feb. 4 to the only count he faced—capturing an intimate representation, according to online court records.

A woman found a camera in her bathroom after taking a shower, and she notified Bloomfield police Sept. 22, according to the criminal complaint. She found the camera after noticing a circle in the cabinet above the sink.

The woman removed the memory card and put the camera back before she went outside for about 10 minutes, the complaint states. When she returned, the camera was gone.

The recording on the memory card showed her naked in the bathroom that morning.

When police asked him why he filmed her, Thompson said he was curious and an idiot, according to the complaint.

Thompson is scheduled for sentencing at 11 a.m. April 3.