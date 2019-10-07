ELKHORN

A Genoa City man has pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine charge after police reported finding 4 ounces of meth at his home in February, court records show.

Modesto J. Esparza, 42, of 842 Carter St., pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to possession with intent to deliver meth as party to the crime, according to online court records.

All other charges he faced, including some after authorities said he “eluded” them in a Lake Geneva Home Depot parking lot in May, were dismissed and read in to the record.

Police speculated the amount of meth they found at the Carter Street house might have been the largest seizure in the county’s history, but no one could say for sure at the time.

Charges filed against Genoa City man, woman after meth bust Walworth County prosecutors have charged a Genoa City man and woman after a methamphetamine bust last week led to three arrests and what might be the largest seizure of meth in the county’s history.

Esparza is scheduled for sentencing at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27.

Modesto’s sister, Rebecca M. Esparza, 38, and Melissa S. Frederick, 34, who owns the Genoa City house, also were charged in the February drug bust. They have pleaded not guilty, and their cases are ongoing.