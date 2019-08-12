BELOIT

A Genoa City man was charged Monday with sixth-offense intoxicated driving after a hit-and-run to a house in Beloit on Sunday night, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.

Police found Michael C. Daugherty, 46, of W1044 Woodbine Road, hiding in the bushes at the intersection of Merrill and Ritsher streets, not far from where he had abandoned his damaged car, according to the complaint.

The car was damaged from a crash in the 2100 block of Portland Avenue, according to the complaint.

Daugherty’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 1992, three in 1995 and 1996, according to the complaint.