ELKHORN
A Genoa City man charged with his fourth intoxicated-driving offense struck a curb while driving in March, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Walworth County Court.
Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say Ryan N. Anderson, 35, of N1696 Mallow Place, drove while intoxicated at about 7:16 p.m. March 20 in Lake Geneva.
Results from a blood test showed Anderson had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.166, more than twice the legal limit for driving, the complaint states.
He was convicted of intoxicated driving in 2002, 2006 and 2010.