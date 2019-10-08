ELKHORN

A Genoa City man was charged with using a GoPro camera to film a woman he knows in the bathroom, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Walworth County Court.

Bryan M. Thompson, 36, of N1329 Hillside Blvd., was charged with a single count of capturing an intimate representation without consent.

A woman told Bloomfield police Sept. 22 that she found the camera in her bathroom, according to the complaint.

The woman found the camera after taking a shower on the morning of Sept. 21 and noticing a circle in the cabinet above the sink, the complaint states. She noticed the camera was still hot, leading her to believe it was on.

She then took the memory card out, put the camera back and went outside for about 10 minutes, according to the complaint. When she returned, the camera was gone.

The footage from the memory card showed the woman naked in the bathroom that morning.

Thompson told police this was the second time he recorded the woman—the other time was the weekend before, according to the complaint. He said he had some photos from the recording on his phone.

When asked why he filmed her, he said he was curious, the complaint states. He also said he was an idiot.

Thompson is scheduled to make his initial appearance at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.