ELKHORN

Walworth County prosecutors say a Genoa City man was intoxicated when he crashed his car into a parked vehicle, injuring his passengers, according to a criminal complaint filed June 18.

Jacob A. Flores, 25, of 1400 Hunters Ridge Drive No. 19, formerly of Elgin, Illinois, is charged with two counts of causing great bodily harm by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Two passengers in Flores’ back seat were treated for injuries including a facial laceration, fractured pelvis, partially collapsed lung, lacerated spleen and internal cranial bleeding, according to the complaint.

It is not clear who sustained which injuries, but one passenger was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee “to receive a higher level of care,” the complaint states.

Walworth County sheriff’s deputies at about 10:07 p.m. June 9 responded to County B and Williams Road in the town of Bloomfield for a reported crash.

Deputies don’t believe Flores, who was driving a red Jeep, “dramatically accelerated or decelerated after leaving the roadway,” the complaint states.

Flores told deputies he had about five alcoholic drinks in the two hours before the crash, according to the complaint.

He also was cited for first-offense intoxicated driving, deviating from designated lane and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Flores will make his initial appearance in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.