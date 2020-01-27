ELKHORN

A Genoa City man once accused of sexually assaulting a baby sitter in a since-dismissed case now faces more allegations that he inappropriately touched a different baby sitter, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Jesse R. Kasten, 30, was charged with attempted first-degree child sexual assault in connection to allegations from a few years ago that authorities learned about in a July forensic interview, according to the complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

A girl told authorities that after she put Kasten’s children to bed at a Delavan home, Kasten started to massage her shoulders, the complaint states. She said he then took off her shirt and told her to lie down on a bed.

The girl said Kasten then touched her inappropriately, according to the complaint. Eventually, he stopped, she said, and she put her clothes back on and watched TV.

Kasten also told the girl that he was molested when he was a kid, the complaint states.

When Delavan police spoke with Kasten in September, he admitted massaging the girl’s shoulders while they were on a bed, according to the complaint. At first he denied removing any of the girl’s clothes, but police say he later admitted that the girl had her shirt pulled over her head.

The new criminal complaint also details allegations from a 2014 case involving a woman prosecutors described as an “adult victim.” The woman, also a baby sitter for Kasten, said he sexually assaulted her, the complaint states.

Kasten was charged with third-degree sexual assault, but the case was dismissed without prejudice, which means that it could be charged again.

District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld on Monday declined to say if his office would resurrect charges from the older case, saying he can’t comment on the case because charges could be reissued.

Kasten, most recently of W1235 Pell Lake Road, Genoa City, has other sexual assault convictions on his record from more than a decade ago.

He pleaded guilty in 2007 to three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault in connection with an incident in late 2005 and two others from a few months later, according to online court records.

He was sentenced to two years of probation and 45 days in jail with work release on those charges, but court records show his probation was revoked in 2009 and he was sentenced to serve more jail time with work release.

Kasten is scheduled to make his initial appearance at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 14.