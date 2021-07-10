JANESVILLE
A fire in an apartment led to the evacuation of a large apartment building on North Main Street on Saturday.
Smoke could be seen coming from third-floor windows at Garden Court Apartments, 208 N. Main St., around 3:05 p.m.
Two ambulances were among the numerous emergency fire and police responders. No injuries were reported.
Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said the cause appeared to be careless use of smoking materials. He said a couch and carpet were damaged, causing perhaps $2,000 in damage.
Firefighters removed charred cushions and what appeared to be pieces of upholstered furniture from the apartment.
