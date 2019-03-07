JANESVILLE

Police apprehended a fugitive Wednesday afternoon in the Walmart parking lot, according to a police news release.

Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit received information that Quentin L. Cobb, 27, was at Walmart, 3800 Deerfield Drive. Officers observed Cobb in the parking lot at 5:30 p.m., the release states.

Cobb ran to his vehicle, but officers caught him before he entered the vehicle. Cobb was tased after resisting arrest, according to the release.

Officers found fentanyl and five grams of heroin on Cobb at his arrest. He was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and resisting an officer.

He was held at the Rock County Jail on fugitive complaints from Winnebago County, Illinois, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Online court records indicate Cobb was charged in Winnebago County, Illinois last year with felon in possession of a firearm.