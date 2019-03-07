JANESVILLE

Police apprehended a fugitive after a struggle Wednesday afternoon in the Walmart parking lot, according to a police news release.

The Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit, working with an informant, lured Quentin L. Cobb, 27, of South Beloit, Illinois, to the store at 3800 Deerfield Drive, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers followed Cobb in the parking lot at 5:30 p.m., told him he was under arrest, and Cobb ran to his car, according to the complaint.

After a struggle in which Cobb tried to get into the driver's seat and insert the key, an officer tased him, according to the complaint.

Officers found five grams of heroin laced with fentanyl on Cobb at his arrest, according to the complaint.

They also found $3,454 in his pocket, according to the complaint.

Cobb was charged possession with intent to deliver narcotics and resisting arrest.

He also was held on two fugitive warrants, one from Jonesboro, Arkansas, charging burglary and one from Rockford, Illinois, charging assault and theft.

In court Thursday, Cobb was held on $22,500 cash bond pending further proceedings.