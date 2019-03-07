JANESVILLE

Police apprehended a fugitive after a struggle Wednesday afternoon in the Walmart parking lot, according to a police news release.

The Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit, working with an informant, lured Quentin L. Cobb, 27, of South Beloit, Illinois, to the store at 3800 Deerfield Drive, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers followed Cobb in the parking lot at 5:30 p.m., told him he was under arrest, and Cobb ran to his car, according to the complaint.

After a struggle in which Cobb tried to get into the driver's seat and insert the key, an officer tased him, according to the complaint.

Officers found five grams of heroin laced with fentanyl on Cobb at his arrest, according to the complaint.

They also found $3,454 in his pocket, according to the complaint.

Cobb was charged possession with intent to deliver narcotics and resisting arrest.

He also was held on two fugitive warrants, one from Jonesboro, Arkansas, charging burglary and one from Rockford, Illinois, charging assault and theft.

In court Thursday, Cobb was held on $22,500 cash bond pending further proceedings.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.