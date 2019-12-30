JANESVILLE

A Janesville man faces a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving after an incident Sunday night in Beloit.

Aaron C. Turner, 48, of 6219 S. Highway 51, No. 1122, was also charged with obstructing an officer in Rock County Court on Monday.

A witness told police she saw a man riding a motorcycle that tipped over as it approached the entrance to Woodman’s Food Market at 1877 S. Madison Road, according to the criminal complaint.

Turner denied driving the bike and refused to perform sobriety tests, according to the complaint.

Turner’s previous intoxicated driving convictions were for incidents in 2007, 2009 and 2016, according to the complaint.

Turner was released on a signature bond after his initial court appearance. He was ordered not to drive and to maintain absolute sobriety while his case is pending.