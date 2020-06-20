The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting incident that they believe left four people shot south of Janesville, according to a news release.
Sheriff’s deputies at 2:06 a.m. Saturday responded to Blu Astor Cabaret, 6530 S. Highway 51 for a report of shots fired and one person suffering a gunshot wound to their hand, the release states.
In total, local hospitals reported seeing three other people with gunshot wounds that appear related to the same case, according to the release.
Two of the four were treated and released, but two were still at UW Hospital in Madison at the time of Saturday morning’s news release.
The investigation is ongoing.