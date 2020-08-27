JANESVILLE
Four men face charges in connection with what police said was a methamphetamine-selling operation in Janesville.
Janesville police investigated after they found an ounce of methamphetamine in a car during a traffic stop Sunday, Aug. 23.
A passenger in the car, Kenneth E. Harris II, 38, of 6714 E. Highway 11, Janesville, told police he had been selling the drug for “some time now” and had sold about 3 ounces of it over the previous five days, according to the complaint.
Harris said he got the meth from Martin M. Pierce, 36, of 1924 DuPont Drive No. 8, Janesville, according to the complaint.
Police executed a search warrant at the residence Pierce shares with his husband, James R. Wu, 43, late Sunday night, according to the complaint.
Police reported finding about 5 ounces of meth in the house, much of it in three different safes, in addition to 22 tabs of the hallucinogen LSD and $1,300 cash.
Wu told police Pierce worked cleaning restaurants that had closed because of the pandemic in Illinois, while Wu, a registered nurse, had stopped working because of the pandemic.
Also arrested in the raid was Michael J. Watford, 29, of Loves Park, Illinois, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Watford was on the patio of the apartment when police entered, according to the complaint.
Harris and Pierce were charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Wu and Pierce were charged with maintaining a drug-trafficking place.
Pierce was also charged with possession with intent to deliver LSD.
In court Wednesday, Pierce and Harris were held on $5,000 cash bonds. Watford was held on a $500 bond. Wu was released on a signature bond.