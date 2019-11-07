JANESVILLE
Four local businesses received citations during a recent tobacco compliance check by the Janesville Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, police said.
Compliance checks were made at businesses that sell tobacco products to make sure employees were checking customers’ IDs before purchases. A total of 54 licensed establishments were inspected, according to a news release.
Clerks at these four Janesville businesses were cited for selling tobacco to minors:
- Casey’s General Store, 1542 Center Ave.
- Center Avenue BP, 1951 Center Ave.
- Janesville Food Shop, 1840 Beloit Ave.
- Jackson Street Citgo, 1002 S. Jackson St.