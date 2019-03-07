FORT ATKINSON

Authorities are asking the public to help locate a teen girl reported missing from the Fort Atkinson area.

Fort Atkinson police Thursday evening issued an "endangered missing person alert" for Summer R. Zimdars, 16, Fort Atkinson.

Police said in the alert that Zimdars has been missing since late May 2018. Relatives have been in contact with her during that time, authorities said.

Authorities believe Zimdars could be in the Whitewater, Madison, Antigo, Stevens Point, West Bend or Milwaukee areas.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. Identifying characteristics include piercings in her nose and tongue.

Anyone with information on Zimdars and her whereabouts is being asked to call Fort Atkinson police Capt. Jeff Davis at 920-563-7777.