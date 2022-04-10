A former Walworth County sheriff’s deputy on Friday pleaded not guilty after he was bound over for trial on multiple charges of sexual assault.
Gerardo Baca, 36, of Delavan appeared Friday in Waukesha County Court. He faces multiple counts of sexual assault that prosecutors say occurred between 2011 and 2021.
Aaron Hoppe, a detective from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the case because of Baca’s previous employment with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, testified Friday. He said the women alleged Baca frequently had sex with them as they were either drunk or asleep—with and without consent—and that he filmed the acts with at least one of the victims.
Hoppe said one of the victims, who was aware of some of the recordings, reviewed with him a video she did not recall that showed her impaired to the point of incoherently rambling during her encounter with Baca.
Based on Hoppe’s testimony, Judge Michael Bohren found there was probable cause that a felony had been committed and bound Baca over for trial. The trial’s start date has not been determined.
Baca was arrested in March by Waukesha County sheriff’s deputies. Before the arrest, Baca was placed on administrative leave from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, and he resigned shortly thereafter.
According to the criminal complaint, Baca invited women to his apartment, where they would become heavily intoxicated, many to the extent where they would become “incapable of giving consent,” according to the complaint. It was during this time that Baca allegedly had forcible sex with them on multiple occasions over many years, according to the complaint.
Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating in February 2022 after one of the alleged victims said Baca had sexually assaulted her in May 2020. During the investigation, they learned from a witness that he had assaulted one of the alleged victims in the summer of 2012 when she was 17 after giving her and her sister alcohol at his apartment.
Baca is also accused of taking pornographic photos or videos of some of the victims and in at least two incidents, using a video to threaten the women’s relationships with their boyfriends, whom he claimed were abusive to them.
Baca also faces a sixth felony charge for stalking a victim with whom he had a prior relationship.
Baca is currently incarcerated at the Waukesha County Jail, and his next court appearance is pending.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.