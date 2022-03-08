Accusations against a former Walworth County deputy include several instances of sexual assault against five different women while they were under the influence of intoxicants at his Delavan apartment.
Gerardo Baca, 36, faces 19 felony counts against six women, including one minor, all of whom he had known previously.
Five of those women told police they were sexually assaulted, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court. The charges, which date back to 2011, include five counts of second-degree sexual assault with an intoxicated victim and one count of stalking.
The 16-page document describes a pattern of Baca inviting women to his apartment, where they would become heavily under the influence of an intoxicant — many to the extent where the victim was “incapable of giving consent,” according to the complaint. It was during this time that Baca allegedly had forcible sex with them on multiple occations over many years, according to the complaint.
Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating in February 2022 after one of the alleged victims told them Baca had sexually assaulted her in May 2020. During the investigation, they learned from a witness that he had assaulted one of the alleged victims in the summer of 2012 when she was 17 after giving her and her sister alcohol at his apartment.
Baca is also accused of regularly taking pornographic photos or videos of some of the victims and in at least two incidents, using a video to threaten the women’s relationships with their boyfriends, whom he claimed were abusive to them. The charges for those incidents are threats to communicate derogatory information.
Other charges Baca faces include child enticement, one count of attempted third-degree sexual assault and three counts of third-degree sexual assault.
The woman who claimed to have been assaulted as a minor told detectives she lived out of state and frequently visited her sisters in Wisconsin. In the first incident, she said, she had accompanied her sister and Baca to go drinking in a boat on a lake, then at a bar, then his residence in the summer of 2012.
She later explained to detectives that over the course of this encounter, she witnessed her older sister “passed out drunk” on a couch with Baca watching pornography. He then exposed himself to the 17-year-old, and she had no recollection until she woke up with him having sex with her while her pants and underwear were at her ankles and he told her, “it’s OK, (the older sister) said I could,” according to the complaint.
The complaint also stated the older sister previously knew Baca from the time they first met in 2011 when she was an intern and that Baca had assaulted her multiple times until 2021. The older sister told police she was a severe alcoholic and would routinely black out while drunk.
Police found several videos in Baca’s apartment with sexual encounters with her, according to the complaint, and authorities reviewed text messages between her and Baca from after a 2012 incident in which she indicated she was not interested in men.
Baca is a former employee of both the city and town of Delavan police departments who joined the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office in 2017, where he spent the last five years as deputy sheriff. Baca was arrested March 3, a month after the sheriff’s office placed him on administrative leave, according to Sheriff Kurt Picknell.
Baca resigned from the sheriff’s office effective last Friday, the day after his arrest, with a Walworth County court commissioner setting a $500,000 cash bond the same day. Conditions of the “no contact” bond included no contact or attempted contact with the victims or witnesses and avoiding the victims’ residences and places of employment.
Baca is also prohibited from disclosing the identity of any of the victims unless it is for purposes related to court proceedings or further investigation.
Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office detectives on the case, Aaron Hoppe and Jack Kopatich, want to speak with any other possible victims of Baca’s. Hoppe can be reached at 262-896-8143, and Kopatich can be reached at 262-896-8140.
Baca remains incarcerated at the Walworth County Jail; his preliminary hearing date had yet to be scheduled as of Tuesday evening, according to online court records.