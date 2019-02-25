WAUKESHA

A former UW-Rock County basketball coach has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge in connection with an incident at a basketball game in Waukesha in 2018.

Jamal M. Mosley, 42, Madison, originally was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Last week, he pleaded no contest to and was found guilty of attempted battery, according to online court records.

Sentencing is set for Wednesday, April 3, in Waukesha County Court.

Mosley, who resigned the coaching job after the incident, and his son J’shon N. Mosley, 21, of Madison, confronted a referee after the game, according to the criminal complaint.

The referee had issued two technical fouls to Jamal during the game, which the UW-Rock team lost, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint quotes Jamal Mosley and other witnesses giving differing versions of who did what during a confrontation in which they said punches were thrown.

Police reported the referee suffered a black eye and a cut on the arm.

The younger Mosley pleaded no contest to battery in October and was sentenced to a year of probation, 75 hours of community service and restitution to the victim. The court allowed him to serve the sentence in Iowa.

