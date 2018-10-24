TOWN OF MADISON
A town of Madison man who ran in the Republican primary for the 1st Congressional District seat was arrested Wednesday for trying to obtain radioactive material, the FBI said in a news release Wednesday.
Jeremy Ryan, 30, is charged with attempted possession of radioactive material with intent to cause death, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to the news release.
The government alleges that in March and October, Ryan tried to buy a lethal dose of a radioactive substance via the internet to kill someone, according to the release.
The intended victim was not named nor was the type of radioactive material.
The arrest, made without incident, happened in the 700 block of Mills Street in Black Earth, according to the release.
The FBI’s Milwaukee office and the bureau’s Hazardous Evidence Response Team based in Chicago also executed a search warrant at Ryan’s residence in the 300 block of Munn Road, Madison, according to the release.
“There is no danger to the public associated with these enforcement actions,” the release stated.
Ryan said at a campaign event in the town of Delavan last summer that as a convicted felon, he could not possess firearms but that he did own a flamethrower.
Ryan was one of six candidates for the GOP nomination, which Bryan Steil of Janesville won handily.
Ryan garnered 6,221 votes in the August primary election, second to last to Brad Boivin, who withdrew his candidacy after gaining a spot on the ballot.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse