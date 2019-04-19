JANESVILLE

A former Parker High School janitor was sentenced Wednesday to jail and probation for possession of child pornography.

David O. Fredricks, 59, of 1210 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child porn in 2012.

The plea was part of an agreement that set aside the original accusation that he possessed porn in 2018, when he was a school janitor.

The change allowed for a lighter sentence because the law changed in 2012. The new law requires a mandatory minimum prison sentence of three years.

The porn was found on Fredricks’ cellphone at his residence last July after Janesville police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, relayed by the state Department of Justice.

He had worked for the school district for nearly three years. No offenses connected to the school or students were alleged.

Judge Karl Hanson sentenced Fredricks to seven years of probation, to include nine months in jail, as recommended by the prosecution and defense.

Fredricks will be allowed work-release privileges while in jail. He is to have no contact with juveniles during probation unless allowed by his probation agent. Hanson ordered sex-offender treatment.

Deputy District Attorney Perry Folts said Fredricks had no criminal history, and a psychological evaluation found a low risk that he would repeat the crime.

Folts noted the psychologist’s opinion that placing Fredricks with higher-risk offenders could turn Fredricks into a higher risk to the community when released.

Hanson, agreed, noting research backs up that assessment.

Hanson also placed Fredricks on the sex-offender registry for 15 years, to start after probation ends.

Defense attorney Philip Brehm said his client should be punished.

“For every image there’s a victim. The internet makes it easy for images to be disseminated,” Brehm said. “David’s viewing of those images keeps the victimization going. He has to be held accountable. … The question gets to be whether he needs to go to prison.”

Fredricks apologized, said he had hurt family and friends and pledged his commitment to treatment.