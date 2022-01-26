A former Rock County sheriff’s deputy charged with several counts of felony sex crimes with minors, posted a $25,000 cash bond Tuesday and was released.
Gary Aaron Huber, 34, who lived in Indiana at the time of his arrest Dec. 15, allegedly gave drugs to three boys, ranging in age from 8 to 15, and sexually assaulted them for several years, mostly prior to his time at the sheriff’s office.
Huber was extradited from Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Rock County for an initial hearing in late December. The conditions of Huber's release on bail, such as whether he must stay in the Janesville area, could not be determined by press time Wednesday.
Huber is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 14.
The former deputy and U.S. Marine abruptly quit his job with the sheriff’s office last July after allegations surfaced that he sexually assaulted several boys between 2010 and 2016. Authorities believe the crimes occurred in Janesville and Milton.
Huber was hired by the sheriff’s department in August 2016 and quit July 1, 2021. Authorities said the sex crime allegations precede Huber’s time as a sheriff’s deputy in Rock County.
However, some of the allegations appear to overlap a four-month period between when Huber was hired by the sheriff’s office in the summer of 2016 and the end of December 2016, when he was employed at the sheriff’s office, according to a timeline laid out in the criminal complaint.
He faces 10 charges related to the crimes, which allegedly took place over one to six years with each victim.
Charges include three counts of child enticement, two counts of causing a child to view sexual activity and one count of sexual assault with a person under the age of 13.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told authorities in July that three males who know Huber said on several occasions he gave them opioid pills, fentanyl patches and marijuana and repeatedly sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions between May 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2016.
The allegations include that Huber showed the boys pornography, fondled them and, during one alleged incident in 2016, sexually assaulted the same male “at least three times” in a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Janesville church.
At the time of those alleged assaults, the male said he was “14 or 15 years old.” The male claims that by then, Huber had sold or given him fentanyl pain patches and other opioid drugs “over 30 times,” according to the complaint.
Huber, a Janesville resident off and on between 2010 and 2021, is a military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to the complaint.
For a period of time, Huber lived in a Janesville residence that belonged to family members of one of the boys Huber is alleged to have assaulted, fondled, supplied drugs and shown pornographic films on computers and an iPod.