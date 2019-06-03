JANESVILLE

A former Rock County sheriff’s deputy faces domestic abuse charges in Rock County in addition to prior pending charges in Sauk County.

As previously reported, Keegan J. Kelly, 26, resigned from the sheriff’s office in April after being charged with felony domestic abuse offenses in Sauk County, which allegedly occurred Feb. 14.

Kelly also was charged last month in Rock County with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage, all as acts of domestic abuse, according to court records.

The local charges stem from a Jan. 1 incident in Janesville in which Kelly is accused of assaulting a woman he was dating, the criminal complaint indicates.

The descriptions of the incidents in Janesville and Lake Delton are repeated in a petition for a restraining order against Kelly, indicating the victim in both incidents was the same person.

The woman told police she was backing out of her driveway to give a friend a ride home the morning of Jan. 1 when Kelly drove a car into her car, blocking her in the driveway, according to the complaint.

The woman said Kelly banged on a window, yelling at them to get out, and then he went to his car, got two bags of fast food and dumped their contents onto the car, according to the complaint.

The woman said she then drove her friend home. When she returned, she saw Kelly parking in her driveway, and when she pulled in, he punched the driver’s-side window and told her to get out, according to the complaint.

She didn’t get out, but Kelly said he had property in her house, and he opened the garage door and entered the attached house, according to the complaint.

The woman followed and found a case of beer smashed on the garage floor, a vacuum cleaner broken after being thrown into a wall in the kitchen and bedding thrown around a bedroom.

They argued in the kitchen, where he grabbed her by the arm and throat, the woman said. Kelly threatened to kill her and told her she was worthless as the incident continued, according to the complaint.

Video the woman recorded confirmed much of what she said, and it recorded Kelly using vulgar and threatening language, the complaint indicates.

The woman also described an incident on Jan. 30, when she said Kelly punched her in the lower abdomen, and she was unable to put weight on her leg afterward, according to the complaint.

Kelly, 26, had been a deputy since January 2018. He worked as a Rock County jailer before that, starting in February 2014

As the local case continues, Kelly is scheduled to appear in court June 13. In the Sauk County case, Kelly is scheduled to enter a plea and be sentenced July 23.