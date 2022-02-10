A former president of the Rock County Rifle and Pistol Club faces two counts of domestic abuse stemming from a dispute last month with a woman he knows.
According to a criminal complaint filed with the Rock County Circuit Court, Rock County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on Jan. 9 to the residence of Matthew J. Krienke, 38, at 1838 W. Highway 14, in the town of Janesville.
After speaking with the victim, it was determined the dispute began around 3 a.m., when she arrived at the residence.
Krienke, who was outside waiting for the victim, began to yell at her and say she was no longer welcome at the residence. When the victim entered the house, Krienke followed the victim inside and grabbed her by the back of her coat in an attempt to pull her back toward him. After the victim broke loose and headed upstairs to the bedroom, she told deputies Krienke continued yelling as he followed her.
According to the criminal complaint, Krienke went into a bedroom closet. As her back was turned, she said she heard the slide of a gun pulled back. When she turned to face Krienke, she said he pointed a handgun "in her direction" and fired it once, leaving a bullet hole in the window next to her.
Krienke was released a day later on a $1,500 signature bond on the conditions he has no contact with the victim and is not in possession of any firearms.
He entered a not-guilty plea Jan. 26 to one count of felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
If convicted, Krienke faces up to 10 years in prison, $25,000 in fines or both for the count of reckless endangerment. He could get 90 days in jail, up to $1,000 in fines, or both, for disorderly conduct.
According to gun club board member Brian Gray, Krienke resigned from his post as president, a position currently filled by Phoebe Tobias. Tobias when reached by The Gazette declined to comment.
