JANESVILLE
A former Orfordville man pleaded guilty Monday to a hit-and-run crash in July 2019 that left a man with a serious head injury.
Luke A. Kasten, 30, more recently of 2621 S. River Road, Unit A, Janesville, pleaded guilty in Rock County Court to an amended charge of hit and run causing great bodily harm. A more serious charge was dismissed and read into the record.
Kasten and the victim, Joshua Johnson of Orfordville, got into an argument at Knute’s Bar & Grill in Orfordville on a Friday night in July 2019, according to the criminal complaint. A bartender separated them and told them to leave.
Johnson was walking home when Kasten drove by with a friend. Kasten later told police he tried to “antagonize” Johnson, the complaint states.
Kasten said Johnson swung a guitar at his car before he tried to swerve around him, according to the complaint. The car hit Johnson, who rolled over the top of the car, and Kasten left the area.
After a Rock County sheriff’s deputy found Johnson lying in the middle of the street, Johnson went into a medically induced coma because of a skull fracture, the complaint states.
Assistant District Attorney Mary Bricco said Monday that Johnson is “not capable” of appearing in court, but she said his mom plans to appear for him at a later date for sentencing, 11 a.m. Sept. 16.
The prosecutor said she thought insurance covered Johnson’s medical bills, meaning Johnson would likely not make a restitution request.
Both sides will be free to argue for Kasten’s sentence length.